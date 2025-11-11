Rams vs Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

On Sunday in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams are playing the Seattle Seahawks.

Rams vs Seahawks Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (66%)

Rams vs Seahawks Point Spread

The Rams are 3-point favorites against the Seahawks. The Rams are -110 to cover the spread, while the Seahawks are -110 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Rams vs Seahawks Over/Under

A combined point total of 48.5 has been set for Rams-Seahawks on Nov. 16, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Rams vs Seahawks Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -164 favorite at home.

Rams vs Seahawks Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Rams' ATS record as 3-point favorites or more is 7-1.

Out of nine Rams games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

The Seahawks have beaten the spread seven times in nine games.

Seattle is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 3-point underdog or greater this season.

The Seahawks have seen six of their nine games hit the over.

