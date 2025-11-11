Vikings vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings versus the Chicago Bears is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Vikings vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bears win (54.7%)

Vikings vs Bears Point Spread

The Vikings are 3-point favorites against the Bears. The Vikings are -104 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -118 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Vikings vs Bears Over/Under

The Vikings-Bears matchup on Nov. 16 has been given an over/under of 47.5 points. The over is -120 and the under is -102.

Vikings vs Bears Moneyline

The Vikings vs Bears moneyline has Minnesota as a -162 favorite, while Chicago is a +136 underdog on the road.

Vikings vs Bears Betting Trends

Minnesota has four wins in nine games against the spread this year.

The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3-point favorite or more this year.

The Vikings have seen seven of their nine games go over the point total.

The Bears have beaten the spread five times in nine games.

Chicago has one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.

The Bears have seen five of their nine games go over the point total.

Vikings vs Bears Odds & Spread

