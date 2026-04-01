Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are up against the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Royals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (1-3) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-2)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Twins.TV

Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | KC: (-102)

MIN: (-116) | KC: (-102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170)

MIN: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Twins will call on Joe Ryan against the Royals and Noah Cameron. Ryan helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Ryan's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Last season Cameron and his team had a 14-10-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Cameron and his team had a 5-8 record in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (53.9%)

Twins vs Royals Moneyline

Minnesota is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -102 underdog at home.

Twins vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Royals are -170 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +140.

Twins vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Twins-Royals on April 1, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Royals Betting Trends

The Twins were chosen as favorites in 87 games last year and walked away with the win 40 times (46%) in those games.

Last season Minnesota came away with a win 35 times in 74 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The Royals won 45.7% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (42-50).

Kansas City went 32-46 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (41%).

The Royals combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times last season for a 70-88-2 record against the over/under.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton had 129 base hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .551 last season.

Josh Bell slashed .237/.325/.417 and finished with an OPS of .741.

Trevor Larnach ended his last campaign with 126 hits, an OBP of .323, plus a slugging percentage of .404.

Brooks Lee slashed .236/.285/.370 and finished with an OPS of .654.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. racked up an on-base percentage of .351, a slugging percentage of .501, and had 184 hits last season.

Vinnie Pasquantino hit .264 with 33 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 49 walks.

Maikel Garcia racked up a .351 on-base percentage last season while batting .286.

Salvador Perez hit .236 with 35 doubles, 30 home runs and 28 walks.

Twins vs Royals Head to Head

3/30/2026: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/7/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2025: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/10/2025: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/25/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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