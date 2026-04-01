Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1
Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.
On Wednesday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are up against the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs Royals Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (1-3) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-2)
- Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: Royals.TV and Twins.TV
Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | KC: (-102)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+140) | KC: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Twins will call on Joe Ryan against the Royals and Noah Cameron. Ryan helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Ryan's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Last season Cameron and his team had a 14-10-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Cameron and his team had a 5-8 record in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.
Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (53.9%)
Twins vs Royals Moneyline
- Minnesota is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -102 underdog at home.
Twins vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Royals are -170 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +140.
Twins vs Royals Over/Under
- An over/under of 8 has been set for Twins-Royals on April 1, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!
Twins vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Twins were chosen as favorites in 87 games last year and walked away with the win 40 times (46%) in those games.
- Last season Minnesota came away with a win 35 times in 74 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Twins and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 157 games with a total last season.
- The Royals won 45.7% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (42-50).
- Kansas City went 32-46 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (41%).
- The Royals combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times last season for a 70-88-2 record against the over/under.
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton had 129 base hits and an OBP of .327 to go with a slugging percentage of .551 last season.
- Josh Bell slashed .237/.325/.417 and finished with an OPS of .741.
- Trevor Larnach ended his last campaign with 126 hits, an OBP of .323, plus a slugging percentage of .404.
- Brooks Lee slashed .236/.285/.370 and finished with an OPS of .654.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. racked up an on-base percentage of .351, a slugging percentage of .501, and had 184 hits last season.
- Vinnie Pasquantino hit .264 with 33 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 49 walks.
- Maikel Garcia racked up a .351 on-base percentage last season while batting .286.
- Salvador Perez hit .236 with 35 doubles, 30 home runs and 28 walks.
Twins vs Royals Head to Head
- 3/30/2026: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 9/7/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/6/2025: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/5/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/10/2025: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/9/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/8/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/25/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/24/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/23/2025: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
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