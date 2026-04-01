Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Warriors vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ESPN and NBCS-BA

The San Antonio Spurs (57-18) will look to continue a nine-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (36-39) on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at Chase Center as big, 14.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Warriors vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -14.5 227.5 -1000 +660

Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Warriors vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread 39 times in 74 games with a set spread.

In the Warriors' 75 games this year, they have 31 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 32 times this season.

Warriors games this year have gone over the total in 44 of 75 opportunities (58.7%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has played worse when playing at home, covering 16 times in 36 home games, and 23 times in 39 road games.

When it comes to point totals, the Spurs hit the over more often in home games, as they've gone over the total 16 times in 36 opportunities this season (44.4%). In road games, they have hit the over 16 times in 39 opportunities (41%).

Against the spread, Golden State has had better results on the road (17-22-0) than at home (14-21-1).

Warriors games have finished above the over/under 63.9% of the time at home (23 of 36), and 53.8% of the time away (21 of 39).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 11.4 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 50.4% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 18.6 points, 3.7 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.6 points, 7.2 assists and 5.1 boards.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.3 boards and 1.4 assists.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Warriors Leaders

Per game, Brandin Podziemski gives the Warriors 13.3 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Draymond Green gives the Warriors 8.6 points, 5.5 boards and 5.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Warriors receive 8.9 points per game from Gui Santos, plus 3.9 boards and 2.3 assists.

Per game, Gary Payton II provides the Warriors 7.3 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Pat Spencer gives the Warriors 6.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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