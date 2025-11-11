Chargers vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Los Angeles Chargers facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chargers vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chargers win (63.9%)

Chargers vs Jaguars Point Spread

The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Chargers are -120 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Chargers vs Jaguars Over/Under

The Chargers-Jaguars matchup on Nov. 16 has been given an over/under of 43.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Chargers vs Jaguars Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Jacksonville is a +124 underdog despite being at home.

Chargers vs Jaguars Betting Trends

Los Angeles' record against the spread is 4-5-1.

The Chargers have an ATS record of 3-5-1 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

There have been five Chargers games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

The Jaguars have beaten the spread four times in nine games.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more, Jacksonville has two wins ATS (2-2).

The Jaguars have seen five of their nine games hit the over.

