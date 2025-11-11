FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Patriots vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11 Thursday Night Football

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Patriots vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11 Thursday Night Football

The NFL schedule on Thursday includes the New England Patriots facing the New York Jets.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Patriots vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction:

Patriots vs Jets Point Spread

The Patriots are 11.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Patriots are -110 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -110 to cover as an 11.5-point underdog.

Patriots vs Jets Over/Under

Patriots versus Jets on Nov. 13 has an over/under of 43.5 points, with the over -102 and the under -120.

Patriots vs Jets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Patriots, New York is the underdog at +520, and New England is -719 playing at home.

Patriots vs Jets Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, New England is 7-3-0 this year.
  • The Patriots have played 10 games this year and six of them have hit the over.
  • The Jets have covered the spread five times in nine games.
  • Out of nine Jets games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

Check out even more in-depth Patriots vs. Jets analysis on FanDuel Research.

Patriots vs Jets Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: NE: (-719) | NYJ: (+520)
  • Spread: NE: -11.5 (-110) | NYJ: +11.5 (-110)
  • Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup