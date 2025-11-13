Cowboys vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys are among the NFL squads playing on Monday, versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cowboys vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cowboys win (54.4%)

Cowboys vs Raiders Point Spread

The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Cowboys are -105 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -115 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Cowboys vs Raiders Over/Under

Cowboys versus Raiders, on Nov. 17, has an over/under of 50.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Cowboys vs Raiders Moneyline

Dallas is a -190 favorite on the moneyline, while Las Vegas is a +160 underdog at home.

Cowboys vs Raiders Betting Trends

Dallas has four wins in nine games against the spread this year.

The Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this year.

The Cowboys have played nine games this season and six of them have gone over the total.

The Raiders have four wins in nine contests against the spread this year.

Las Vegas has won once ATS (1-3) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Raiders have seen three of their nine games go over the point total.

Cowboys vs Raiders Odds & Spread

Moneyline: DAL: (-190) | LV: (+160)

DAL: (-190) | LV: (+160) Spread: DAL: -3.5 (-105) | LV: +3.5 (-115)

DAL: -3.5 (-105) | LV: +3.5 (-115) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

