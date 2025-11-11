Steelers vs Bengals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL action on Sunday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Steelers vs Bengals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Steelers win (64.6%)

Steelers vs Bengals Point Spread

The Steelers are 5.5-point favorites against the Bengals. The Steelers are -104 to cover the spread, while the Bengals are -118 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Steelers vs Bengals Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Steelers-Bengals on Nov. 16, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Steelers vs Bengals Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -235 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +194 underdog on the road.

Steelers vs Bengals Betting Trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 4-5-0 this season.

As a 5.5-point favorite or greater, the Steelers have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

The Steelers have seen five of their nine games hit the over.

The Bengals have three wins in nine contests against the spread this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more, Cincinnati has two wins ATS (2-2).

The Bengals have seen seven of their nine games go over the point total.

Check out even more in-depth Steelers vs. Bengals analysis on FanDuel Research.

Steelers vs Bengals Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-235) | CIN: (+194)

PIT: (-235) | CIN: (+194) Spread: PIT: -5.5 (-104) | CIN: +5.5 (-118)

PIT: -5.5 (-104) | CIN: +5.5 (-118) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!