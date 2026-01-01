NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 18

The contests in a Week 18 NFL schedule sure to please include the Seattle Seahawks taking on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Here are the betting odds to dissect prior to Week 18 in the NFL.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9), who lost to the Dolphins in their last game, host the Carolina Panthers (8-8) at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Panthers lost to the Seahawks in their last game.

Game Preview: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (52.56% win probability)

Buccaneers (52.56% win probability) Spread: Tampa Bay (-3)

Tampa Bay (-3) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

49ers vs. Seahawks

The 8 p.m. ET game on Jan. 3 between the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) and the Seattle Seahawks (13-3) should be a fun matchup, as Christian McCaffrey has been one of the league's top rushers this season, and the Seahawks have been a top-five run defense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 94.4 rushing yards surrendered per contest.

Game Preview: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Projected Favorite: 49ers (60.04% win probability)

49ers (60.04% win probability) Spread: Seattle (-1.5)

Seattle (-1.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

47.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

Vikings vs. Packers

At 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers (9-6-1) play at the Minnesota Vikings (8-8).

Game Preview: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings Projected Favorite: Vikings (56.96% win probability)

Vikings (56.96% win probability) Spread: Minnesota (-7.5)

Minnesota (-7.5) Total: 35.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

35.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Titans

One of the top running backs in football will be on display when Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) host the Tennessee Titans (3-13) on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Game Preview: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Favorite: Jaguars (87.34% win probability)

Jaguars (87.34% win probability) Spread: Jacksonville (-12.5)

Jacksonville (-12.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Falcons vs. Saints

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) will host Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints (6-10) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, in a battle featuring two of the brightest stars in football.

Game Preview: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Projected Favorite: Falcons (56.13% win probability)

Falcons (56.13% win probability) Spread: Atlanta (-3)

Atlanta (-3) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bengals vs. Browns

Ja'Marr Chase, who ranks fourth-best in the league in receiving yards, will attempt to lead the way for the Cincinnati Bengals (6-10) on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET, when they host the Cleveland Browns (4-12) and their second-best pass D (163.8 passing yards allowed per game).

Game Preview: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Favorite: Bengals (68.94% win probability)

Bengals (68.94% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-7.5)

Cincinnati (-7.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

44.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Giants vs. Cowboys

The New York Giants (3-13) and their 30th-ranked run defense could struggle to stop the Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1) and Javonte Williams, one of the league's top rushers, when the Giants host the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Projected Favorite: Cowboys (59.84% win probability)

Cowboys (59.84% win probability) Spread: Dallas (-3.5)

Dallas (-3.5) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Texans vs. Colts

At NRG Stadium on Sunday, Nico Collins and the Houston Texans (11-5) play Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (8-8) in a matchup featuring two of the brightest stars in football, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Projected Favorite: Texans (71.92% win probability)

Texans (71.92% win probability) Spread: Houston (-10.5)

Houston (-10.5) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

38.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Patriots vs. Dolphins

On Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, two of the best offensive players in football will be on display when QB Drake Maye and the New England Patriots (13-3) host running back De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins (7-9).

Game Preview: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots Projected Favorite: Patriots (79.20% win probability)

Patriots (79.20% win probability) Spread: New England (-10.5)

New England (-10.5) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Rams vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams (11-5), who have the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL (30.1 points per game), will try to exploit the Arizona Cardinals (3-13) and their 29th-ranked scoring defense (28.2 points allowed on average) when the Rams host the Cardinals on Sunday, Jan. 4 at SoFi Stadium. The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Projected Favorite: Rams (84.50% win probability)

Rams (84.50% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-7.5)

Los Angeles (-7.5) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Raiders vs. Chiefs

One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on display when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-10) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (2-14) on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Game Preview: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Favorite: Chiefs (64.35% win probability)

Chiefs (64.35% win probability) Spread: Kansas City (-5.5)

Kansas City (-5.5) Total: 36.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

36.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Eagles vs. Commanders

At 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Washington Commanders (4-12) play at the Philadelphia Eagles (11-5).

Game Preview: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Favorite: Eagles (70.50% win probability)

Eagles (70.50% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-3.5)

Philadelphia (-3.5) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

39.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Broncos vs. Chargers

At 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) play at the Denver Broncos (13-3).

Game Preview: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos Projected Favorite: Broncos (73.99% win probability)

Broncos (73.99% win probability) Spread: Denver (-11.5)

Denver (-11.5) Total: 36.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

36.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Jets

When the Buffalo Bills (11-5) and the New York Jets (3-13) go head to head on Sunday, Jan. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET, they will both be looking to right the ship after losing their last contest. The Bills lost 13-12 to the Eagles, and the Jets are coming off a 42-10 loss to the Patriots.

Game Preview: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Projected Favorite: Bills (87.43% win probability)

Bills (87.43% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-7.5)

Buffalo (-7.5) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

38.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Bears vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears (11-5) and their 28th-ranked run defense could struggle to stop the Detroit Lions (8-8) and Jahmyr Gibbs, one of the NFL's top runners, when the Bears host the Lions at Soldier Field on Jan. 4 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Projected Favorite: Bears (62.81% win probability)

Bears (62.81% win probability) Spread: Chicago (-3)

Chicago (-3) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Steelers vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) and their 29th-ranked pass defense could struggle to stop the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) and Zay Flowers, one of the league's top pass-catchers, when the Steelers host the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on Jan. 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Favorite: Ravens (59.45% win probability)

Ravens (59.45% win probability) Spread: Baltimore (-3.5)

Baltimore (-3.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC/Peacock

