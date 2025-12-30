Cowboys vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The Dallas Cowboys versus the New York Giants is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Cowboys vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cowboys win (64.5%)

Cowboys vs Giants Point Spread

The Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Cowboys are -110 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -110 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Cowboys vs Giants Over/Under

The Cowboys-Giants matchup on Jan. 4 has been given an over/under of 52.5 points. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Cowboys vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Cowboys, New York is the underdog at +190, and Dallas is -230 playing on the road.

Cowboys vs Giants Betting Trends

Against the spread, Dallas is 7-9-0 this year.

The Cowboys are winless ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.

The Cowboys have played 16 games this year and 12 of them have gone over the total.

The Giants' record against the spread is 8-8-0.

New York's ATS record as 4.5-point underdogs or greater is 7-4.

There have been 10 Giants games (out of 16) that hit the over this year.

Cowboys vs Giants Odds & Spread

