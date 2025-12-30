Buccaneers vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Carolina Panthers in NFL action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Buccaneers vs Panthers Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites against the Panthers. The Buccaneers are -104 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -118 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Over/Under

An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Buccaneers-Panthers on Jan. 3, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Buccaneers, Carolina is the underdog at +126, and Tampa Bay is -146 playing at home.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Betting Trends

Tampa Bay's record against the spread is 5-11-0.

As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Buccaneers have two wins ATS (2-6).

There have been eight Buccaneers games (out of 16) that hit the over this season.

Against the spread, the Panthers are 9-7-0 this year.

As 3-point underdogs or greater, Carolina is 7-5 against the spread.

The Panthers have played 16 games this season, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Check out even more in-depth Buccaneers vs. Panthers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Buccaneers vs Panthers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-146) | CAR: (+126)

TB: (-146) | CAR: (+126) Spread: TB: -3 (-104) | CAR: +3 (-118)

TB: -3 (-104) | CAR: +3 (-118) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!