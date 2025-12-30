Bengals vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns.

Before you place your bet on this game, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bengals vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bengals win (68.9%)

Bengals vs Browns Point Spread

The Bengals are 7.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Bengals are -110 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -110 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Bengals vs Browns Over/Under

Bengals versus Browns on Jan. 4 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Bengals vs Browns Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -391 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +310 underdog on the road.

Bengals vs Browns Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Bengals have seen nine of their 16 games hit the over.

Against the spread, the Browns are 7-9-0 this season.

Cleveland's ATS record as 7.5-point underdogs or more is 3-3.

The Browns have played 16 games this season, and eight of them have gone over the total.

Bengals vs Browns Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Moneyline: CIN: (-391) | CLE: (+310)

CIN: (-391) | CLE: (+310) Spread: CIN: -7.5 (-110) | CLE: +7.5 (-110)

CIN: -7.5 (-110) | CLE: +7.5 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

