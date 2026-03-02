Big South Tournament Bracket, Betting Odds

It's March, and that means tourney time.

Conference tournament play starts this week, and the Big South Conference Tournament starts on Wednesday.

Big South Bracket

Bracket via BigSouthSports.com.

Big South Conference Tournament Odds

Big South Conference Tournament Winner 2026 Big South Conference Tournament Winner 2026 High Point -190 Winthrop +310 Radford +1400 UNC Asheville +2000 Charleston Southern +2200 Longwood +2700 Presbyterian +2700 South Carolina Upstate +6000 Gardner-Webb +20000 View more odds in Sportsbook

