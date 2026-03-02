Horizon League Tournament Bracket, Betting Odds

It's March, and that means tourney time.

Conference tournament play starts this week, and the Horizon League Tournament starts on Monday.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to see how this year's field stacks up.

Please note lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Horizon League Bracket

Bracket via HorizonLeague.org.

Horizon League Tournament Odds

Horizon League Conference Tournament Winner 2026 Horizon League Conference Tournament Winner 2026 Wright State +185 Robert Morris +280 Oakland +440 Green Bay +1000 Detroit Mercy +1100 Northern Kentucky +1200 Youngstown State +2200 Purdue Fort Wayne +4000 Milwaukee +4500 IU Indianapolis +20000 Cleveland State +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

