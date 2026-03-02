Atlantic Sun Tournament Bracket, Betting Odds

It's March, and that means tourney time.

Conference tournament play starts this week, and the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament tips on Wednesday.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to see how this year's field stacks up.

Please note lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Atlantic Sun Bracket

Bracket via ASunSports.org.

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Odds

Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Winner 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Winner 2026 Austin Peay +220 Central Arkansas +230 Queen's University +390 Lipscomb +440 Florida Gulf Coast +1900 Eastern Kentucky +3500 Bellarmine +4500 Jacksonville +5500 West Georgia +6000 Stetson +15000 North Florida +20000 North Alabama +25000 View more odds in Sportsbook

