Iowa State vs Arizona Prediction, Picks and Best Bets

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Iowa State vs. Arizona, which tips at 9 p.m. ET.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Arizona vs Iowa State Prediction and Picks

Both of these teams rate out well across the board, but I think the defenses win out tonight.

Both teams are better on D than they are on offense. Torvik ranks Arizona third in defense and 11th in offense while slotting the Cyclones 22nd in offense and 12th in defense.

While Arizona plays at the 35th-fastest adjusted tempo, Iowa State ranks 192nd in tempo.

Arizona has been cooking on offense lately, but I think they're due for some negative regression. Three of Arizona's four best single-game offensive ratings, per Torvik, have come over the Wildcats' last three games. Although Tommy Lloyd's team is absolutely elite offensively, I am OK betting against them to continue having one of their best offensive showings of the season on a nightly basis.

In his first game back from injury, Koa Peat was limited to just 23 minutes but was excellent when he was on the floor, amassing 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

I'm backing him to be a little quieter on the glass today.

The limited minutes last time out are a big reason why. Arizona's previous game was Saturday, and with a tight turnaround and a likely 1 seed locked up, the 'Cats have very little reason to push Peat too hard post-injury.

Peat did well to grab seven boards in only 23 minutes, but for the season, he averages just 5.5 rebounds per game in an average of 26.9 minutes. Prior to his injury, Peat had been held to five or fewer rebounds in four consecutive games.

Arizona ranks fifth in total rebound rate and typically bullies teams on the glass. Iowa State should be up for the challenge as the Cyclones check in 34th in rebound rate.

All in all, while Peat is a top-notch player, his matchup and likely minutes restriction put me on him to pull down five or fewer boards.

