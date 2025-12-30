Bears vs Lions Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The NFL's Sunday slate includes the Chicago Bears facing the Detroit Lions.

Bears vs Lions Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bears win (61.8%)

Bears vs Lions Point Spread

The Bears are 2.5-point favorites against the Lions. The Bears are -120 to cover the spread, while the Lions are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Bears vs Lions Over/Under

Bears versus Lions, on Jan. 4, has an over/under of 49.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bears vs Lions Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lions-Bears, Detroit is the underdog at +134, and Chicago is -158 playing at home.

Bears vs Lions Betting Trends

Chicago has covered the spread 10 times in 16 games.

The Bears are 4-1 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

The Bears have seen eight of their 16 games hit the over.

The Lions have covered the spread seven times in 16 games.

Detroit has one win ATS (1-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

Out of 16 Lions games so far this year, 10 have gone over the total.

