Texans vs Colts Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

In NFL action on Sunday, the Houston Texans face the Indianapolis Colts.

Texans vs Colts Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texans win (71.9%)

Texans vs Colts Point Spread

The Texans are 10.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Texans are -106 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -114 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Texans vs Colts Over/Under

The Texans-Colts game on Jan. 4 has been given an over/under of 39.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Texans vs Colts Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Colts-Texans, Indianapolis is the underdog at +460, and Houston is -621 playing at home.

Texans vs Colts Betting Trends

Houston has covered the spread nine times in 16 games.

As a 10.5-point favorite or greater, the Texans have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

The Texans have played 16 games this year and five of them have hit the over.

Against the spread, the Colts are 8-8-0 this season.

Indianapolis has covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point or greater underdog this season.

The Colts have played 16 games this season, and eight of them have gone over the total.

Texans vs Colts Odds & Spread

