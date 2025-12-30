Bills vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets.

Bills vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (87.4%)

Bills vs Jets Point Spread

The Bills are 7.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Bills are -105 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -115 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for Bills-Jets on Jan. 4 is 38.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bills vs Jets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bills-Jets, Buffalo is the favorite at -360, and New York is +290 playing on the road.

Bills vs Jets Betting Trends

Buffalo is 7-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Bills have one win ATS (1-5) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of 16 Bills games so far this season, eight have gone over the total.

The Jets have seven wins in 16 contests against the spread this season.

As a 7.5-point underdog or greater, New York has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

This year, 10 of the Jets' 16 games have hit the over.

Bills vs Jets Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BUF: (-360) | NYJ: (+290)

BUF: (-360) | NYJ: (+290) Spread: BUF: -7.5 (-105) | NYJ: +7.5 (-115)

BUF: -7.5 (-105) | NYJ: +7.5 (-115) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

