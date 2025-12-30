Patriots vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

On Sunday in the NFL, the New England Patriots are playing the Miami Dolphins.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Patriots vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Patriots win (79.2%)

Patriots vs Dolphins Point Spread

The Patriots are 10.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Patriots are -110 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -110 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Patriots vs Dolphins Over/Under

Patriots versus Dolphins on Jan. 4 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Patriots vs Dolphins Moneyline

The Patriots vs Dolphins moneyline has the Patriots as a -671 favorite, while the Dolphins are a +490 underdog on the road.

Patriots vs Dolphins Betting Trends

New England's record against the spread is 11-5-0.

The Patriots are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of 16 Patriots games so far this season, 10 have hit the over.

The Dolphins have beaten the spread eight times in 16 games.

Miami has covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point or greater underdog this season.

The Dolphins have seen nine of their 16 games hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Patriots vs. Dolphins analysis on FanDuel Research.

Patriots vs Dolphins Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NE: (-671) | MIA: (+490)

NE: (-671) | MIA: (+490) Spread: NE: -10.5 (-110) | MIA: +10.5 (-110)

NE: -10.5 (-110) | MIA: +10.5 (-110) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!