Ravens vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL action on Sunday.

Ravens vs Steelers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ravens win (59.4%)

Ravens vs Steelers Point Spread

The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The Ravens are -105 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are -115 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Steelers Over/Under

Ravens versus Steelers, on Jan. 4, has an over/under of 40.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Ravens vs Steelers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Ravens-Steelers, Baltimore is the favorite at -184, and Pittsburgh is +154 playing at home.

Ravens vs Steelers Betting Trends

Against the spread, Baltimore is 6-10-0 this year.

The Ravens are 3-6 as 3.5-point favorites or more.

The Ravens have seen 10 of their 16 games hit the over.

The Steelers are 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

Pittsburgh has covered every time (2-0) as a 3.5-point or greater underdog this year.

This year, nine of the Steelers' 16 games have gone over the point total.

Ravens vs Steelers Odds & Spread

