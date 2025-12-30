Broncos vs Chargers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The Denver Broncos versus the Los Angeles Chargers is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Broncos vs Chargers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (74%)

Broncos vs Chargers Point Spread

The Broncos are 11.5-point favorites against the Chargers. The Broncos are -110 to cover the spread, while the Chargers are -110 to cover as an 11.5-point underdog.

Broncos vs Chargers Over/Under

A combined point total of 36.5 has been set for Broncos-Chargers on Jan. 4, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Broncos vs Chargers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Chargers-Broncos, Los Angeles is the underdog at +570, and Denver is -820 playing at home.

Broncos vs Chargers Betting Trends

Denver has six wins in 16 games against the spread this season.

The Broncos don't have a win ATS (0-1) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Broncos have seen seven of their 16 games go over the point total.

The Chargers have eight wins in 16 contests against the spread this year.

There have been seven Chargers games (out of 16) that went over the total this season.

Broncos vs Chargers Odds & Spread

