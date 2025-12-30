Jaguars vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The Jacksonville Jaguars versus the Tennessee Titans is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NFL betting odds.

Jaguars vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jaguars win (87%)

Jaguars vs Titans Point Spread

The Jaguars are 11.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Jaguars are -114 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -106 to cover as an 11.5-point underdog.

Jaguars vs Titans Over/Under

The over/under for Jaguars-Titans on Jan. 4 is 47.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Jaguars vs Titans Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jaguars-Titans, Jacksonville is the favorite at -769, and Tennessee is +540 playing on the road.

Jaguars vs Titans Betting Trends

Jacksonville is 11-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have covered every time (1-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This year, nine of the Jaguars' 16 games have gone over the point total.

Against the spread, the Titans are 7-9-0 this season.

Tennessee has one win ATS (1-2) as an 11.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Out of 16 Titans games so far this year, 10 have gone over the total.

