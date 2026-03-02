2 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 3/2/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Best NBA Player Props for Today

Houston Rockets at Washington Wizards

There are a few reasons to like the under on Tre Johnson's points prop at this line.

The matchup with the Houston Rockets is a rough one. Houston is fifth in defensive rating for the season, and the Rockets also play at the second-slowest pace.

On top of that, the Rockets allow the fewest points per night to shooting guards (19.5).

In their efforts to tank, the Washington Wizards have limited Johnson's minutes as the rookie has played 20 or fewer minutes in six of his last seven games. In that span, he's averaging 10.7 points per game.

Lastly, there's tons of blowout risk with Houston a 15.5-point favorite.

Johnson is going to need to be effective and efficient in likely 20ish minutes against a defense that has been lights out against SGs. I'll back the under.

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors

Given all the Golden State Warriors' injuries, Draymond Green has had the ball in his hands a lot lately.

Over his last 10 games, he's notched at least six assists in six of the 10 outings, including three of the past four.

Tonight, Green is matching up with a Los Angeles Clippers team that is 18th in defensive rating for the campaign and is also on the second night of a back to back. Green recorded a whopping 12 assists the last time he saw the Clips, and LA is permitting 116.4 points per game on zero days rest -- up from their overall defensive average of 112.3 points per night.

This is a good spot tonight for Green to rack up assists.

