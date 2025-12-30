Falcons vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The Atlanta Falcons are among the NFL teams in action on Sunday, versus the New Orleans Saints.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup.

Falcons vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (56.4%)

Falcons vs Saints Point Spread

The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Falcons are -110 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -110 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Falcons vs Saints Over/Under

A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for Falcons-Saints on Jan. 4, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Falcons vs Saints Moneyline

New Orleans is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -186 favorite on the road.

Falcons vs Saints Betting Trends

Atlanta has nine wins in 16 games against the spread this year.

The Falcons don't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Falcons have played 16 games this season and eight of them have gone over the total.

The Saints have beaten the spread eight times in 16 games.

As 3.5-point underdogs or greater, New Orleans is 4-6 against the spread.

The Saints have played 16 games this year, and five of them have hit the over.

Falcons vs Saints Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-186) | NO: (+154)

ATL: (-186) | NO: (+154) Spread: ATL: -3.5 (-110) | NO: +3.5 (-110)

ATL: -3.5 (-110) | NO: +3.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

