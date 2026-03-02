Missouri Valley Tournament Bracket, Betting Odds

It's March, and that means tourney time.

Conference tournament play starts this week, and the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament tips on Thursday.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to see how this year's field stacks up.

Please note lines are subject to change after this article is published.

Missouri Valley Bracket

Bracket via MVCSports.com.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Odds

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Winner 2026 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Winner 2026 Belmont +165 Northern Iowa +430 Illinois State +500 Bradley +750 Murray State +850 UIC +1000 Southern Illinois +1600 Valparaiso +3500 Indiana State +6500 Drake +10000 Evansville +25000 View more odds in Sportsbook

