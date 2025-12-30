Eagles vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders.

Eagles vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (76.8%)

Eagles vs Commanders Point Spread

The Eagles are 7-point favorites against the Commanders. The Eagles are -110 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -110 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Eagles vs Commanders Over/Under

Eagles versus Commanders on Jan. 4 has an over/under of 41.5 points, with the over -102 and the under -120.

Eagles vs Commanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Eagles-Commanders, Philadelphia is the favorite at -330, and Washington is +265 playing on the road.

Eagles vs Commanders Betting Trends

Philadelphia has 10 wins in 16 games against the spread this year.

The Eagles' ATS record as 7-point favorites or more is 3-3.

Out of 16 Eagles games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

The Commanders have covered the spread six times in 16 games.

As a 7-point underdog or more, Washington has one win ATS (1-3) this year.

Out of 16 Commanders games so far this year, nine have gone over the total.

Eagles vs Commanders Odds & Spread

Moneyline: PHI: (-330) | WAS: (+265)

PHI: (-330) | WAS: (+265) Spread: PHI: -7 (-110) | WAS: +7 (-110)

PHI: -7 (-110) | WAS: +7 (-110) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

