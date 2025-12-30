Chiefs vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chiefs vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (64.4%)

Chiefs vs Raiders Point Spread

The Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Chiefs are -115 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -105 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Raiders Over/Under

The over/under for Chiefs-Raiders on Jan. 4 is 36.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Chiefs vs Raiders Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Las Vegas is a +225 underdog despite being at home.

Chiefs vs Raiders Betting Trends

Kansas City's record against the spread is 6-10-0.

The Chiefs are 3-1 as 5.5-point favorites or more.

There have been four Chiefs games (out of 16) that hit the over this season.

The Raiders' record against the spread is 6-10-0.

Las Vegas' ATS record as 5.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-4.

The Raiders have seen eight of their 16 games go over the point total.

