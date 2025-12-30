Chiefs vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18
The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Las Vegas Raiders.
All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chiefs vs Raiders Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Chiefs win (64.4%)
Chiefs vs Raiders Point Spread
The Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Chiefs are -115 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -105 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.
Chiefs vs Raiders Over/Under
The over/under for Chiefs-Raiders on Jan. 4 is 36.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Chiefs vs Raiders Moneyline
Kansas City is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Las Vegas is a +225 underdog despite being at home.
Chiefs vs Raiders Betting Trends
- Kansas City's record against the spread is 6-10-0.
- The Chiefs are 3-1 as 5.5-point favorites or more.
- There have been four Chiefs games (out of 16) that hit the over this season.
- The Raiders' record against the spread is 6-10-0.
- Las Vegas' ATS record as 5.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-4.
- The Raiders have seen eight of their 16 games go over the point total.
Check out even more in-depth Chiefs vs. Raiders analysis on FanDuel Research.
Chiefs vs Raiders Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: KC: (-275) | LV: (+225)
- Spread: KC: -5.5 (-115) | LV: +5.5 (-105)
- Total: 36.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!