Vikings vs Packers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 18

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Minnesota Vikings facing the Green Bay Packers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vikings vs Packers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vikings win (54.4%)

Vikings vs Packers Point Spread

The Vikings are 5.5-point favorites against the Packers. The Vikings are -122 to cover the spread, while the Packers are +100 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Vikings vs Packers Over/Under

The Vikings-Packers game on Jan. 4 has been given an over/under of 36.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Vikings vs Packers Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -270 on the moneyline, while Green Bay is a +220 underdog on the road.

Vikings vs Packers Betting Trends

Minnesota has eight wins in 16 games against the spread this year.

The Vikings have played 16 games this season and eight of them have gone over the total.

Against the spread, the Packers are 6-10-0 this year.

There have been nine Packers games (out of 16) that hit the over this season.

Check out even more in-depth Vikings vs. Packers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Vikings vs Packers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-270) | GB: (+220)

MIN: (-270) | GB: (+220) Spread: MIN: -5.5 (-122) | GB: +5.5 (100)

MIN: -5.5 (-122) | GB: +5.5 (100) Total: 36.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!