NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14

There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 14 NFL schedule, including the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Take a peek at our odds breakdown for the NFL's Week 14.

Lions vs. Cowboys

A high-scoring affair could be in the offing when the Detroit Lions (7-5) host the Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) at Ford Field on Dec. 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Lions own the third-ranked scoring offense in the league (29.2 points per game), while the Cowboys are producing 29.3 points per game, second in the NFL.

Game Preview: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions Projected Favorite: Lions (63.57% win probability)

Lions (63.57% win probability) Spread: Detroit (-3)

Detroit (-3) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Vikings vs. Commanders

The Minnesota Vikings (4-8) have struggled to generate points this season, ranking 28th in the league at 18.7 points per game. But they might have success on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. ET, when they host the Washington Commanders (3-9), who rank just 28th in scoring defense (21.8 points surrendered per game).

Game Preview: Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings

Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings Projected Favorite: Vikings (52.50% win probability)

Vikings (52.50% win probability) Spread: Minnesota (-1.5)

Minnesota (-1.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

42.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Browns vs. Titans

Huntington Bank Field is the venue where the Cleveland Browns (3-9) will match up against the Tennessee Titans (1-11) on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Game Preview: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Projected Favorite: Browns (72.33% win probability)

Browns (72.33% win probability) Spread: Cleveland (-3.5)

Cleveland (-3.5) Total: 33.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

33.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bills vs. Bengals

James Cook and the Buffalo Bills (8-4) will host Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, in a matchup between two of the brightest stars in football.

Game Preview: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills Projected Favorite: Bills (73.11% win probability)

Bills (73.11% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-5.5)

Buffalo (-5.5) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Buccaneers vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) are slated to take on the New Orleans Saints (2-10) at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. ET. In their previous tilts, the Buccaneers took down the Cardinals 20-17, and the Saints lost 21-17 to the Dolphins.

Game Preview: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (69.93% win probability)

Buccaneers (69.93% win probability) Spread: Tampa Bay (-8.5)

Tampa Bay (-8.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Colts

Jonathan Taylor will lead the Indianapolis Colts (8-4) into their matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) at EverBank Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Favorite: Colts (57.70% win probability)

Colts (57.70% win probability) Spread: Indianapolis (-1.5)

Indianapolis (-1.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

47.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Jets vs. Dolphins

One of the best running backs in football will be featured when De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins (5-7) visit the New York Jets (3-9) on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Game Preview: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Projected Favorite: Dolphins (59.82% win probability)

Dolphins (59.82% win probability) Spread: Miami (-3)

Miami (-3) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

41.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Falcons vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks (9-3) visit the Atlanta Falcons (4-8) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, in a matchup between two of the top offensive players in football in wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Bijan Robinson.

Game Preview: Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons Projected Favorite: Seahawks (65.71% win probability)

Seahawks (65.71% win probability) Spread: Seattle (-7.5)

Seattle (-7.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

44.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Ravens vs. Steelers

When the Baltimore Ravens (6-6) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6) play on Sunday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. ET, they will both be looking to rebound after losing their last tilt. The Ravens lost 32-14 to the Bengals, and the Steelers are coming off a 26-7 loss to the Bills.

Game Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Projected Favorite: Ravens (70.33% win probability)

Ravens (70.33% win probability) Spread: Baltimore (-5.5)

Baltimore (-5.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Raiders vs. Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) and their 31st-ranked scoring offense (14.9 points per game) will need to play their best when they match up with the Denver Broncos (10-2), who own the fourth-ranked scoring D in the league (18.2 points allowed per game). Kickoff is set for Sunday, Dec. 7 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Favorite: Broncos (78.49% win probability)

Broncos (78.49% win probability) Spread: Denver (-7.5)

Denver (-7.5) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

40.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Packers vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers (8-3-1), who took home the win against the Lions in their last game, host the Chicago Bears (9-3) at Lambeau Field on Dec. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Bears picked up the W against the Eagles in their last game.

Game Preview: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Projected Favorite: Packers (70.27% win probability)

Packers (70.27% win probability) Spread: Green Bay (-6.5)

Green Bay (-6.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

44.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Cardinals vs. Rams

At State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams (9-3) play Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals (3-9) in a battle featuring two outstanding pass-catchers, beginning at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Projected Favorite: Rams (69.62% win probability)

Rams (69.62% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-8.5)

Los Angeles (-8.5) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

48.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Chiefs vs. Texans

Travis Kelce will lead the Kansas City Chiefs (6-6) into their game versus the Houston Texans (7-5) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Favorite: Chiefs (64.10% win probability)

Chiefs (64.10% win probability) Spread: Kansas City (-3.5)

Kansas City (-3.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

42.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC/Peacock

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

