Ravens vs Steelers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NFL betting odds.

Ravens vs Steelers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ravens win (70.3%)

Ravens vs Steelers Point Spread

The Ravens are 5.5-point favorites against the Steelers. The Ravens are -115 to cover the spread, while the Steelers are -105 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Steelers Over/Under

A total of 43.5 points has been set for the Ravens-Steelers game on Dec. 7, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Ravens vs Steelers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Steelers-Ravens, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +230, and Baltimore is -280 playing at home.

Ravens vs Steelers Betting Trends

Baltimore has four wins in 12 games against the spread this year.

The Ravens have won twice ATS (2-3) as a 5.5-point favorite or more this year.

Out of 12 Ravens games so far this year, seven have gone over the total.

The Steelers have five wins in 12 contests against the spread this year.

Out of 12 Steelers games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

Check out even more in-depth Ravens vs. Steelers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Ravens vs Steelers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-280) | PIT: (+230)

BAL: (-280) | PIT: (+230) Spread: BAL: -5.5 (-115) | PIT: +5.5 (-105)

BAL: -5.5 (-115) | PIT: +5.5 (-105) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!