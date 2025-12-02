Browns vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Cleveland Browns facing the Tennessee Titans.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NFL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Browns vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Browns win (72.3%)

Browns vs Titans Point Spread

The Browns are 3.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Browns are -128 to cover the spread, while the Titans are +104 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Browns vs Titans Over/Under

The over/under for the Browns versus Titans game on Dec. 7 has been set at 33.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Browns vs Titans Moneyline

Tennessee is the underdog, +188 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -225 favorite at home.

Browns vs Titans Betting Trends

Cleveland has beaten the spread five times in 12 games.

Out of 12 Browns games so far this season, six have hit the over.

The Titans have five wins in 12 contests against the spread this year.

Tennessee is 5-7 as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

The Titans have seen seven of their 12 games go over the point total.

Browns vs Titans Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

