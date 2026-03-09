FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Super Bowl Odds Update: How Has Free Agency Impacted the Super Bowl Odds?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Free agency is off and running.

How have the Super Bowl odds moved as a result?

Here's the current Super Bowl LXI odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl Betting Odds for 2027

Super Bowl LXI Winner
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers
Philadelphia Eagles
Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs
New England Patriots
Denver Broncos
San Francisco 49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans
Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals
Washington Commanders
Indianapolis Colts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons
Minnesota Vikings
New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers
Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns
Las Vegas Raiders
Tennessee Titans
New Orleans Saints
Arizona Cardinals
New York Jets
Miami Dolphins

