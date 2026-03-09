Super Bowl Odds Update: How Has Free Agency Impacted the Super Bowl Odds?

Free agency is off and running.

How have the Super Bowl odds moved as a result?

Here's the current Super Bowl LXI odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl Betting Odds for 2027

Super Bowl LXI Winner Super Bowl LXI Winner Los Angeles Rams +700 Seattle Seahawks +750 Baltimore Ravens +1000 Buffalo Bills +1100 Green Bay Packers +1400 Philadelphia Eagles +1500 Detroit Lions +1600 Los Angeles Chargers +1600 Kansas City Chiefs +1600 New England Patriots +1700 Denver Broncos +2000 San Francisco 49ers +2000 Jacksonville Jaguars +2200 Houston Texans +2200 Chicago Bears +2700 Dallas Cowboys +2700 Cincinnati Bengals +3300 Washington Commanders +4500 Indianapolis Colts +4500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +5000 Atlanta Falcons +5500 Minnesota Vikings +6000 New York Giants +7500 Pittsburgh Steelers +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Cleveland Browns +15000 Las Vegas Raiders +15000 Tennessee Titans +17500 New Orleans Saints +17500 Arizona Cardinals +25000 New York Jets +25000 Miami Dolphins +25000 View more odds in Sportsbook

