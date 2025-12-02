Colts vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

On Sunday in the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Colts vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colts win (57.7%)

Colts vs Jaguars Point Spread

The Colts are 1.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Colts are -110 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -110 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Colts vs Jaguars Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Colts-Jaguars game on Dec. 7, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Colts vs Jaguars Moneyline

Indianapolis is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Jacksonville is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

Colts vs Jaguars Betting Trends

Indianapolis has beaten the spread seven times in 12 games.

The Colts are 4-4 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

Out of 12 Colts games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

The Jaguars' record against the spread is 7-5-0.

Jacksonville's ATS record as 1.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-4.

Out of 12 Jaguars games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

