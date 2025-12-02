Seahawks vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

In NFL action on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Seahawks vs Falcons Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (65.7%)

Seahawks vs Falcons Point Spread

The Seahawks are 7.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The Seahawks are -102 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -120 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Seahawks vs Falcons Over/Under

A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Seahawks-Falcons game on Dec. 7, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Seahawks vs Falcons Moneyline

The Seahawks vs Falcons moneyline has Seattle as a -405 favorite, while Atlanta is a +320 underdog at home.

Seahawks vs Falcons Betting Trends

Against the spread, Seattle is 9-3-0 this season.

The Seahawks have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this season.

Out of 12 Seahawks games so far this year, seven have gone over the total.

The Falcons have covered the spread six times in 12 games.

The Falcons have seen five of their 12 games go over the point total.

