Bills vs Bengals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The Buffalo Bills are among the NFL teams playing on Sunday, up against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bills vs Bengals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (73.1%)

Bills vs Bengals Point Spread

The Bills are 5.5-point favorites against the Bengals. The Bills are -114 to cover the spread, while the Bengals are -106 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Bengals Over/Under

The over/under for Bills-Bengals on Dec. 7 is 52.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bills vs Bengals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bengals-Bills, Cincinnati is the underdog at +240, and Buffalo is -295 playing at home.

Bills vs Bengals Betting Trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 6-6-0 this year.

The Bills have an ATS record of 3-5 as 5.5-point favorites or greater.

The Bills have played 12 games this season and five of them have gone over the total.

The Bengals are 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

As 5.5-point underdogs or more, Cincinnati is 4-3 against the spread.

This season, seven of the Bengals' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Bills vs Bengals Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BUF: (-295) | CIN: (+240)

BUF: (-295) | CIN: (+240) Spread: BUF: -5.5 (-114) | CIN: +5.5 (-106)

BUF: -5.5 (-114) | CIN: +5.5 (-106) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

