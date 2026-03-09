FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NCAA Tournament Odds: College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2025-26

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

NCAA Tournament Odds: College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2025-26

March Madness is almost here!

With that in mind, who are favorites to win the 2026 men's college basketball national championship?

Using the college basketball national championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, let's take a look.

All college basketball odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after the article is published.

NCAA Tournament Championship Odds

Full college basketball title odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Winner 2026
Michigan
Duke
Arizona
Florida
Houston
Illinois
Connecticut
Iowa State
Purdue
Arkansas
Michigan State
Gonzaga
Kansas
St. John's
Louisville
Kentucky
Tennessee
Texas Tech
Nebraska
Vanderbilt
Alabama
Virginia
Wisconsin
North Carolina
Iowa
Miami
Missouri
Texas A&M
NC State
BYU
Saint Mary's
Saint Louis

Odds/lines subject to change

Which college basketball bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

