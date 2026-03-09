NCAA Tournament Odds: College Basketball National Championship Odds for 2025-26

March Madness is almost here!

With that in mind, who are favorites to win the 2026 men's college basketball national championship?

Using the college basketball national championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, let's take a look.

NCAA Tournament Championship Odds

NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Winner 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Winner 2026 Michigan +320 Duke +320 Arizona +550 Florida +600 Houston +1200 Illinois +2000 Connecticut +2000 Iowa State +2500 Purdue +4000 Arkansas +5000 Michigan State +5000 Gonzaga +5000 Kansas +6500 St. John's +6500 Louisville +10000 Kentucky +10000 Tennessee +10000 Texas Tech +10000 Nebraska +10000 Vanderbilt +10000 Alabama +10000 Virginia +10000 Wisconsin +12500 North Carolina +15000 Iowa +25000 Miami +25000 Missouri +25000 Texas A&M +25000 NC State +50000 BYU +50000 Saint Mary's +50000 Saint Louis +50000 View more odds in Sportsbook

