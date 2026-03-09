Spurs vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBC/Peacock, NBCS-BOS, and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (47-17) are favored (-3.5) to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (43-21) at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs on NBC/Peacock, NBCS-BOS, and FDSSW. The over/under in the matchup is set at 222.5.

Spurs vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -3.5 222.5 -156 +132

Spurs vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (59.3%)

Spurs vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Spurs are 33-26-4 against the spread this season.

The Celtics have 38 wins against the spread in 64 games this season.

This season, Spurs games have hit the over 26 times.

Celtics games this season have hit the over on 22 of 64 set point totals (34.4%).

In home games, San Antonio sports a worse record against the spread (14-12-3) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-14-1).

The Spurs have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (43.3%) than road tilts (38.2%).

Boston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .516 (16-15-0). On the road, it is .667 (22-10-1).

Looking at the over/under, Celtics games have gone over more often at home (11 of 31, 35.5%) than on the road (11 of 33, 33.3%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 23.9 points, 11.1 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 50.5% from the field and 35% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 18.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 4.8 boards and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13 points, 5.5 boards and 1.3 assists.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 28.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He is also sinking 48% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

The Celtics receive 17.2 points per game from Derrick White, plus 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He is sinking 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per game.

Neemias Queta averages 10 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is sinking 63.9% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

Sam Hauser averages 9.3 points, 3.9 boards and 1.5 assists. He is sinking 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.