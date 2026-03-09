Baylor vs Arizona State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 13 seed Baylor Bears (16-15, 6-12 Big 12) will face off against the No. 12 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (16-15, 7-11 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament Tuesday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Baylor vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Baylor vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Baylor win (62.4%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Tuesday's Baylor-Arizona State spread (Baylor -3.5) or total (155.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baylor vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Baylor has put together a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arizona State has covered 19 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

Baylor (7-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (50%) than Arizona State (9-7) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (56.2%).

Against the spread, the Bears have fared worse when playing at home, covering seven times in 16 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

This year, the Sun Devils are 10-5-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Baylor is 8-10-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Arizona State's Big 12 record against the spread is 11-7-0.

Baylor vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Baylor has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 12 times (80%) in those contests.

The Bears have a win-loss record of 10-3 when favored by -164 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Arizona State has won eight of the 20 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (40%).

The Sun Devils are 5-12 (winning just 29.4% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Baylor has a 62.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Baylor vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

At 76.1 points scored per game and 69.8 points conceded last year, Baylor was 112th in the country on offense and 104th on defense.

With 32.8 rebounds per game and 29.9 rebounds conceded, Baylor was 135th and 94th in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Baylor was ranked 111th in college basketball in assists with 14.4 per game.

Last year, Baylor was 79th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.1 per game) and 100th in turnovers forced (12.1).

With 74.1 points per game on offense, Arizona State ranked 165th in the country last year. On defense, it gave up 76.8 points per contest, which ranked 310th in college basketball.

Arizona State averaged 29.9 boards per game (300th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 33.7 rebounds per contest (318th-ranked).

Arizona State dished out 12.8 assists per game, which ranked them 241st in college basketball.

With 12.0 turnovers per game, Arizona State ranked 259th in the nation. It forced 10.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 225th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!