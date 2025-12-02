Packers vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The Green Bay Packers versus the Chicago Bears is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Packers vs Bears Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Packers win (70.3%)

Packers vs Bears Point Spread

The Packers are 6.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Packers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -105 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Bears Over/Under

The over/under for the Packers versus Bears game on Dec. 7 has been set at 44.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Packers vs Bears Moneyline

The Packers vs Bears moneyline has the Packers as a -340 favorite, while the Bears are a +275 underdog on the road.

Packers vs Bears Betting Trends

Green Bay is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Packers have won once ATS (1-6) as a 6.5-point favorite or more this season.

The Packers have played 12 games this year and six of them have gone over the total.

Against the spread, the Bears are 8-4-0 this year.

Chicago has one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been six Bears games (out of 12) that went over the total this season.

Packers vs Bears Odds & Spread

