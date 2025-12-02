FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Packers vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Packers vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The Green Bay Packers versus the Chicago Bears is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Packers vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Packers win (70.3%)

Packers vs Bears Point Spread

The Packers are 6.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Packers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -105 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Bears Over/Under

The over/under for the Packers versus Bears game on Dec. 7 has been set at 44.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Packers vs Bears Moneyline

The Packers vs Bears moneyline has the Packers as a -340 favorite, while the Bears are a +275 underdog on the road.

Packers vs Bears Betting Trends

  • Green Bay is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Packers have won once ATS (1-6) as a 6.5-point favorite or more this season.
  • The Packers have played 12 games this year and six of them have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, the Bears are 8-4-0 this year.
  • Chicago has one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • There have been six Bears games (out of 12) that went over the total this season.

Check out even more in-depth Packers vs. Bears analysis on FanDuel Research.

Packers vs Bears Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: GB: (-340) | CHI: (+275)
  • Spread: GB: -6.5 (-115) | CHI: +6.5 (-105)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup