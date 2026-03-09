Champions League Betting: Best Bets for the Round of 16 First Legs

The Champions League is heating up, with the Round of 16 kicking off Tuesday.

What should you expect from this week's first legs? Here's a breakdown of each of this week's clashes.

Champions League Betting Round of 16

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool

Best Bet: Virgil van Dijk 1+ shot on target (+210)

Liverpool have become far more dangerous on set pieces since the turn of the year while Galatasaray have shown real vulnerability defending dead-ball situations.

That brings Virgil van Dijk into focus. The Liverpool center-back remains their biggest aerial threat and is averaging 2.0 shots per 90 minutes in the Champions League this season. He’s also recorded at least one shot on target in six of his last 10 starts, showing how frequently he gets on the end of deliveries.

Atalanta vs. Bayern Munich

Best Bet: Harry Kane Anytime Goalscorer (-140)

Bayern Munich remain one of the most potent attacking teams in Europe, and Harry Kane continues to lead the charge.

The England striker has scored in seven straight matches and has an incredible 43 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions this season. Atalanta have looked vulnerable defensively at times, and Kane should get opportunities to extend that run in Bergamo.

Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham

Best Bet: Atletico Madrid to win & Both Teams to Score (+195)

As strange as it sounds, Tottenham may actually have bigger priorities than the Champions League given their situation in the Premier League. That said, playing in Europe could allow them to approach this game with a bit more freedom.

Even so, Atletico Madrid are extremely tough to beat at home. Diego Simeone’s side have won 17 of their last 20 matches at home in all competitions, and that home-field advantage should prove decisive.

Newcastle vs. Barcelona

Best Bet: Newcastle Over 1.5 Team Goals (-106)

Newcastle likely need to be aggressive in this first leg if they want any realistic chance of progressing, especially with the return match at Camp Nou — where Barcelona have been nearly unbeatable this season.

That should lead to an open game. Newcastle have scored 2+ goals in 20 of their 26 home matches this season while Barcelona have allowed 2+ goals in 11 of 18 away games and in three of four European road matches.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal

Best Bet: Edmond Tapsoba to be carded (+340)

Arsenal should have the edge in this tie overall, but this particular matchup could offer value in the cards market.

Referee Halil Umut Meler averages 3.8 cards per game in the Champions League, and Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba could be under pressure trying to contain Bukayo Saka. Tapsoba has been booked eight times this season, including three times in this competition, while Saka has drawn 2.86 fouls per 90 minutes over his last nine starts.

Bodo/Glimt vs Sporting Lisbon

Best Bet: Bodo/Glimt to win (+155)

The Bodo/Glimt fairytale may not be finished just yet. The Norwegian side looked dead and buried after five games in the league phase but produced an incredible late run to qualify.

They’ve already stunned several European powers along the way and now return to their unique home environment -- artificial turf, freezing temperatures, and a scheduling advantage that often catches visiting teams off guard.

Those factors could once again give them an edge in this first leg.

PSG vs. Chelsea

Best Bet: Over 3.5 Goals (+150)

If you're looking for entertainment, this game should deliver. PSG's matches have averaged 4.1 goals per game in the Champions League this season while Chelsea games have also been wide open recently.

Since Liam Rosenior took charge, Chelsea fixtures have averaged 3.67 goals, with Over 3.5 goals cashing in 10 of his 15 matches. The same bet has also landed in five of PSG’s 10 European games this season.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Best Bet: Bernardo Silva to be carded (+220)

When these two meet, the intensity is always high -- and the fouls and cards usually follow.

Bernardo Silva often finds himself right in the middle of those battles. The Manchester City midfielder has picked up 12 cards this season, averaging 0.40 cards per 90 minutes, and he’s been booked in three of his last four away matches against Real Madrid.

