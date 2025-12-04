Eagles vs Chargers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14 Monday Night Football

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Los Angeles Chargers in NFL action on Monday.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NFL betting odds.

Eagles vs Chargers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chargers win (55.1%)

Eagles vs Chargers Point Spread

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites against the Chargers. The Eagles are -120 to cover the spread, while the Chargers are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Chargers Over/Under

A combined point total of 41.5 has been set for Eagles-Chargers on Dec. 8, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Eagles vs Chargers Moneyline

The Eagles vs Chargers moneyline has Philadelphia as a -154 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +130 underdog at home.

Eagles vs Chargers Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more is 5-5.

Out of 12 Eagles games so far this season, five have hit the over.

The Chargers are 5-6-1 against the spread this year.

Los Angeles has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Chargers have seen six of their 12 games go over the point total.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

