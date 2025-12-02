Dolphins vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Dolphins vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dolphins win (59.8%)

Dolphins vs Jets Point Spread

The Dolphins are 3-point favorites against the Jets. The Dolphins are +100 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -122 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Dolphins vs Jets Over/Under

The Dolphins-Jets game on Dec. 7 has been given an over/under of 41.5 points. The over is +100 and the under is -122.

Dolphins vs Jets Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Miami is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

Dolphins vs Jets Betting Trends

Miami's record against the spread is 6-6-0.

The Dolphins don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

This year, six of the Dolphins' 12 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, the Jets are 7-5-0 this season.

New York's ATS record as 3-point underdogs or greater is 6-2.

Out of 12 Jets games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Dolphins vs. Jets analysis on FanDuel Research.

Dolphins vs Jets Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-142) | NYJ: (+120)

MIA: (-142) | NYJ: (+120) Spread: MIA: -3 (100) | NYJ: +3 (-122)

MIA: -3 (100) | NYJ: +3 (-122) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!