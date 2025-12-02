Lions vs Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14 Thursday Night Football

The Detroit Lions versus the Dallas Cowboys is on the NFL schedule for Thursday.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lions vs Cowboys Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Lions vs Cowboys Point Spread

The Lions are 3-point favorites against the Cowboys. The Lions are -114 to cover the spread, while the Cowboys are -106 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Lions vs Cowboys Over/Under

Lions versus Cowboys, on Dec. 4, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Lions vs Cowboys Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Lions vs. Cowboys reveal Detroit as the favorite (-164) and Dallas as the underdog (+138) on the road.

Lions vs Cowboys Betting Trends

Detroit has beaten the spread six times in 12 games.

The Lions' ATS record as 3-point favorites or more is 5-3.

Out of 12 Lions games so far this season, seven have hit the over.

The Cowboys have seven wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.

Dallas is 4-1 as 3-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

Out of 12 Cowboys games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.

Check out even more in-depth Lions vs. Cowboys analysis on FanDuel Research.

Lions vs Cowboys Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-164) | DAL: (+138)

DET: (-164) | DAL: (+138) Spread: DET: -3 (-114) | DAL: +3 (-106)

DET: -3 (-114) | DAL: +3 (-106) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!