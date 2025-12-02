Buccaneers vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14
The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.
Buccaneers vs Saints Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buccaneers win (69.9%)
Buccaneers vs Saints Point Spread
The Buccaneers are 8.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Buccaneers are -112 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -108 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.
Buccaneers vs Saints Over/Under
The Buccaneers-Saints matchup on Dec. 7 has been given an over/under of 42.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.
Buccaneers vs Saints Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Buccaneers-Saints, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -490, and New Orleans is +380 playing on the road.
Buccaneers vs Saints Betting Trends
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread five times in 12 games.
- There have been six Buccaneers games (out of 12) that went over the total this season.
- The Saints have four wins in 12 contests against the spread this year.
- As an 8.5-point underdog or greater, New Orleans has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- The Saints have seen three of their 12 games go over the point total.
