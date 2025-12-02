Buccaneers vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.

Buccaneers vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buccaneers win (69.9%)

Buccaneers vs Saints Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 8.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Buccaneers are -112 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -108 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Saints Over/Under

The Buccaneers-Saints matchup on Dec. 7 has been given an over/under of 42.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Buccaneers vs Saints Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Buccaneers-Saints, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -490, and New Orleans is +380 playing on the road.

Buccaneers vs Saints Betting Trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread five times in 12 games.

There have been six Buccaneers games (out of 12) that went over the total this season.

The Saints have four wins in 12 contests against the spread this year.

As an 8.5-point underdog or greater, New Orleans has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

The Saints have seen three of their 12 games go over the point total.

