Broncos vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

On Sunday in the NFL, the Denver Broncos are playing the Las Vegas Raiders.

Broncos vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (78.5%)

Broncos vs Raiders Point Spread

The Broncos are 7.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Broncos are -110 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -110 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Broncos vs Raiders Over/Under

A total of 40.5 points has been set for the Broncos-Raiders game on Dec. 7, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Broncos vs Raiders Moneyline

Denver is the favorite, -420 on the moneyline, while Las Vegas is a +330 underdog despite being at home.

Broncos vs Raiders Betting Trends

Against the spread, Denver is 5-6-1 this season.

As a 7.5-point favorite or greater, the Broncos have one win ATS (1-3) this season.

Out of 12 Broncos games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

The Raiders have covered the spread four times in 12 games.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more, Las Vegas has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

This year, five of the Raiders' 12 games have hit the over.

Broncos vs Raiders Odds & Spread

