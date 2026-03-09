Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers (39-25) will look to Luka Doncic (first in the league scoring 32.5 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Anthony Edwards (third in the NBA with 29.6 PPG) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-24) on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers are 1.5-point home underdogs in the game, which starts at 11 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock and SportsNet LA. The over/under is 233.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -1.5 233.5 -116 -102

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (53.6%)

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 28 times over 64 games with a set spread.

In the Lakers' 64 games this year, they have 34 wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 30 times this season.

The Lakers have hit the over 51.6% of the time this year (33 of 64 games with a set point total).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 14 times in 34 games at home, and it has covered 14 times in 30 games on the road.

When playing at home, the Timberwolves go over the total 32.4% of the time (11 of 34 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, exceeding the total in 63.3% of games (19 of 30).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has an identical winning percentage (.531) at home (17-14-1 record) and on the road (17-15-0).

Looking at the over/under, Lakers games have gone over more often at home (19 of 32, 59.4%) than on the road (14 of 32, 43.8%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 31.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Edwards averages 29.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 49.5% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 made treys per game (second in NBA).

Rudy Gobert is averaging 11 points, 11.4 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Naz Reid is averaging 13.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 39% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest (10th in NBA).

Lakers Leaders

Doncic averages 32.5 points for the Lakers, plus 7.8 boards and 8.4 assists.

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 5.6 boards and 7 assists per game. He is draining 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Lakers get 23.5 points per game from Austin Reaves, plus 4.7 boards and 5.4 assists.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 8.2 boards and 0.8 assists per contest. He is draining 66.7% of his shots from the floor (second in league).

The Lakers are getting 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jake LaRavia.

