Chiefs vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs versus the Houston Texans is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Chiefs vs Texans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (64.1%)

Chiefs vs Texans Point Spread

The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites against the Texans. The Chiefs are -102 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -120 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Texans Over/Under

A total of 42.5 points has been set for the Chiefs-Texans matchup on Dec. 7, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Chiefs vs Texans Moneyline

The Chiefs vs Texans moneyline has the Chiefs as a -178 favorite, while the Texans are a +150 underdog on the road.

Chiefs vs Texans Betting Trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 5-7-0 this year.

The Chiefs are 3-4 as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Out of 12 Chiefs games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

The Texans have six wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.

Houston has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The Texans have seen three of their 12 games hit the over.

Chiefs vs Texans Odds & Spread

