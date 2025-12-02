Rams vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14

On Sunday in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams are playing the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (69.6%)

Rams vs Cardinals Point Spread

The Rams are 8.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. The Rams are -110 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -110 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.

Rams vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Rams-Cardinals matchup on Dec. 7 has been given an over/under of 48.5 points. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Rams vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Rams, Arizona is the underdog at +360, and Los Angeles is -461 playing on the road.

Rams vs Cardinals Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Rams have one win ATS (1-1) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This year, five of the Rams' 12 games have gone over the point total.

The Cardinals' record against the spread is 6-6-0.

Arizona is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point underdog or more this year.

The Cardinals have played 12 games this season, and seven of them have hit the over.

Rams vs Cardinals Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LAR: (-461) | ARI: (+360)

LAR: (-461) | ARI: (+360) Spread: LAR: -8.5 (-110) | ARI: +8.5 (-110)

LAR: -8.5 (-110) | ARI: +8.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

