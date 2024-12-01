NFL Games This Sunday: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13

In one of the many compelling matchups on Sunday in the NFL in Week 13, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens square off at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here are the betting odds to break down before Week 13 NFL Sunday.

Commanders vs. Titans

Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders meet the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, at Commanders Field.

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Favorite: Commanders (81.42% win probability)

Commanders (81.42% win probability) Spread: Washington (-6.5)

Washington (-6.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Falcons vs. Chargers

Star running back Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons meet the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons Projected Favorite: Chargers (54.08% win probability)

Chargers (54.08% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-1.5)

Los Angeles (-1.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

47.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Vikings vs. Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, in a battle featuring two excellent pass-catchers in Justin Jefferson and Trey McBride.

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings Projected Favorite: Vikings (62.71% win probability)

Vikings (62.71% win probability) Spread: Minnesota (-3.5)

Minnesota (-3.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Jets vs. Seahawks

The New York Jets play on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET versus the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium.

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets Projected Favorite: Jets (59.33% win probability)

Jets (59.33% win probability) Spread: New York (-1.5)

New York (-1.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

41.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bengals vs. Steelers

One of the best QBs in football will be featured when Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Favorite: Bengals (58.87% win probability)

Bengals (58.87% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-3)

Cincinnati (-3) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

46.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Patriots vs. Colts

The Indianapolis Colts (5-7) are scheduled to square off against the New England Patriots (3-9) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET. Both squads lost their previous game, as the Colts were defeated by the Lions 24-6, and the Patriots lost 34-15 to the Dolphins.

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots Projected Favorite: Colts (59.33% win probability)

Colts (59.33% win probability) Spread: Indianapolis (-2.5)

Indianapolis (-2.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Texans

When the Houston Texans (7-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) square off on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET, they will both be aiming to right the ship after losing their last tilt. The Texans lost 32-27 to the Titans, and the Jaguars are coming off a 52-6 loss to the Lions.

Matchup: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Favorite: Texans (66.37% win probability)

Texans (66.37% win probability) Spread: Houston (-3.5)

Houston (-3.5) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Star quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium.

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (69.19% win probability)

Buccaneers (69.19% win probability) Spread: Tampa Bay (-6.5)

Tampa Bay (-6.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

46.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Saints vs. Rams

On Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET, a pair of outstanding running backs will be featured when Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams visit Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints.

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints Projected Favorite: Rams (54.85% win probability)

Rams (54.85% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-2.5)

Los Angeles (-2.5) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

49.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Ravens vs. Eagles

The 4:25 p.m. ET contest on Dec. 1 between the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) should be a competitive matchup, as Zay Flowers has been one of the NFL's top receivers this season, and the Eagles have been a top-five pass defense, ranking third-best in the NFL at 175.5 passing yards allowed per contest.

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens Projected Favorite: Ravens (59.51% win probability)

Ravens (59.51% win probability) Spread: Baltimore (-3)

Baltimore (-3) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

50.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bills vs. 49ers

One of the top pass-catchers in football will be featured when George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills Projected Favorite: Bills (72.87% win probability)

Bills (72.87% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-6.5)

Buffalo (-6.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC

